(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City is attempting to maintain its Arbor Day tradition--and observe coronavirus-related restrictions at the same time.
Meeting in regular session via ZOOM Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's plan for a reverse Arbor Day Parade. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the parade--a mainstay of the city's Arbor Day celebration--takes place down Central Avenue Saturday from 1-to-2 p.m. in a different form.
"So, on Central Avenue, they'll have floats on each side of the street--on the north and south sides of the street," said Bequette. "Entrance to the parade will be on the sides, and the people actually in their cars will drive east to west on Central to see everything on the street."
Bequette says parade participants are being limited to local residents. And, motorists are urged to obey social distancing standards.
"Everybody involved--the police department, the roads department, the NCTC, participants and those that are coming to look at the parade just really need to keep in mind the social distancing," he said. "We don't want things to bog down to where folks have a tendency to gather. We definitely don't want that. But, we think we have the measures in place to where we can do it safely."
While many of the annual celebration's events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Bequette says other activities are taking place in a virtual format.
"One is, instead of having a normal 10-K, 5-K walk-run," he said, "we'll be having a virtual run. So, folks can still sign up for that. You still sign up, and you go do your run, and log it in on the site. You'll still get the Arbor Day 10-K T-shirt. We also have a children's program you can access through the NCTC, where they put together distribute or virtual things, activities for kids, and all that."
And, the mayor says coronavirus won't stop residents from observing one part of the celebration.
"We're still encouraging people to plant a tree," said Bequette, "and maybe video it, and put it on Facebook, or put it on whatever multi-social media platform you want to use--a picture on Instagram or something--and just plant a tree, and go out as a family, and put that up. But, we're still trying to recognize the holiday, especially being here around the community, and the home of Arbor Day."
In other business, the council approved pay increases for Facilities Manager Marty Stovall--who is also interim city administrator--and City Clerk/Treasurer Randy Dunster. Bequette says the extra pay corresponds with the additional duties both men are handling since former City Administrator Grayson Path left earlier this month.