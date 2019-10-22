(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are hoping to bring a new vehicle fast-charging station to the community.
Jeff Kohrs, general manager at Nebraska City Utilities, came before the city council at Monday night's regular meeting to present funding options for a DC Quick-Charge Vehicle Charging Station through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. City Administrator Grayson Path tells KMA News the fast-charging station would be different than the vehicle charging stations already in town.
"As our citizens know, we have three locations in town where we have tier 2 charging stations," Path said. "Those are a little slower. If you have an electric vehicle you have to wait a few hours for it to charge. This fast-charging station can get it done in less than an hour."
Path says the project depends on if the city is awarded grant funding through NDEE because of how expensive the fast-charging stations cost.
"I think the price tag is 50-to-60 thousand dollars," Path said. "NDEE has been given some federal money to help install some fast-charging stations across Nebraska. We meet all of the requirements and feel we have a strong application. I believe it's an 80 percent grant for this."
Path says the hope is to install the station downtown.
"I think at this point, Nebraska City Utilities would like to see it in the Sunken Parking Lot in downtown," Path said. "That area meets the requirements of having a local restroom nearby, shopping nearby, and all of that within walking distance. We already have a tier 2 in that location."
In other business, the commissioners gave authorization to proceed with a proposal from Thiele Geotech for the city's 6th Street pavement project, approved a resolution to install a stop sign at the intersection of 14th Corso and 13th Street for eastbound traffic, and approved the appointment of Tyrel Hernes as a new volunteer firefighter.