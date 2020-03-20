(Lincoln) -- Nebraska officials are hoping for expanded testing and continued public support in the battle against coronavirus in the state.
Governor Pete Ricketts announced at a news conference Friday afternoon the state now has 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The most recent case involves the first reported in Lincoln. Dr. Gary Anthone is Nebraska's chief medical officer. Anthone says 800 tests have been performed in the state thus far.
"If you do a percent basis, that's less than 5% of the cases we have tested that confirmed positive," said Anthone. "These are types of patients that we're testing that are very, very high risk for testing positive. So, just to reassure people that even though we're testing the highest risk patients, the percentage is still rather low."
Anthone, however, expressed the need for increased testing capabilities at the state's hospitals. In some cases, Anthone hopes that some hospitals can develop their own tests for coronavirus.
"Why would we want to increase testing capability?" he asked. "Well, we want to make sure the people that are critical to get tested will get tested. Those include health care workers--we have to make sure we keep our health care workers able to work. So, they will be priority items to get tested if they develop symptoms. Same for first responders. And then, our longterm care, our nursing care facility patients will also be on that list."
Ricketts implored the state's residents to continue practicing good social distancing and good hygiene, and he complimented them for their compliance thus far.
"We have seen great compliance from people all across this state," said Ricketts, "with regards to the president's announcement of keeping public gatherings to 10 people or less. We saw that on St. Patrick's Day, we continue to see that. By and large, Nebraskans are doing the right thing. They're stepping up to meet the challenge. They're practicing social distancing. Restaurants are providing carry out, or delivery, or drive through. They're not doing dine in in the Omaha area. Those are all key things we want people to continue practice all across this state."
On Thursday, the governor issued the state's first Direct Health Measure for Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties. Among other steps, the order required bars and restaurants in those counties to close their dining areas, and move to take out, delivery and curbside services until further notice. Schools in those areas were directed to operate without students in their buildings.