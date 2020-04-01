(Lincoln) — The latest data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services shows the state’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 210.
During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said there are 38 additional COVID-19 cases in the state. Douglas County leads all impacted areas with 101. Ricketts says state officials are not surprised by the increase due to the expansion of testing.
“I want to remind people as I always do, and this is really important with regards to social distancing,” Ricketts said. “If you are out enjoying the great weather, please continue to remember that you have to keep that six feet distance from other people. You should not gather in groups of more than 10 people.”
Ricketts called on all of the state’s business owners to set up guidelines keeping sick workers out of the office.
“If you are an employer and someone shows up to work for you and they are ill — they have a new cough, shortness of breath or a fever — send them home,” Ricketts said. “I know some employers are actually taking the temperatures of people before they are allowed to come to work. That’s one way you can help make sure people are following guidelines.”
Ricketts acknowledged that grocery stores throughout the state continue to receive large volumes of foot traffic as residents try to buy their grocery needs during the pandemic. The governor asks those individuals to get what they need in a safe manner.
“The whole goal through all of our social distancing guidelines is to make sure we don’t have so many cases that we overwhelm the hospital systems,” Ricketts said. “It’s about preserving hospital beds, ICU units, and ventilators for the people who need them when they get coronavirus. The people who will need them will primarily be older and have underlying health symptoms.”
Governor Ricketts thanked both Costco and Walmart for their roles in stopping the spread of COVID-19. He cited their action of installing cashier shields, tape marking checkout lines, and supplying disinfectant wipes for shopping carts.