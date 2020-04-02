(Lincoln) — School districts in Nebraska will be closed until May 31st due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the state had 36 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon for a total of 246. Douglas County continues to lead all impacted areas with 116. As a result of the lastest COVID-19 data, Governor Pete Ricketts says the state’s schools are now closed through the end of May.
“As part of updating our protective health measure, we made clear that schools will be operating without students until May 31st,” Ricketts said. “Schools should not be operating with students through the rest of this school year.”
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Thursday that all spring activities have been canceled. Governor Ricketts also urges parents throughout the state to not send their kids to club sports.
“Extracurricular activities are also canceled through May 31st,” Ricketts said. “We are really encouraging to not have club sports. If you are a school facility, please turn down all requests to have club sports.”
Ricketts adds club sports need to be canceled to help avoid any large public gatherings.
“The idea is that we want to avoid those gatherings more than 10 people,” Ricketts said. “So, if we are saying we don’t want kids in the classroom, it would defeat the purpose of that by having kids gather for a club sport that will have a bunch of kids — more than 10 — that are playing soccer or some other sport all clumping together. That’s the whole point of why we’re trying to break this thing up. Please, do not send your kids to club sports.”
Governor Ricketts also announced an agreement with the University of Nebraska to use dorm rooms for residents recovering from COVID-19 and to isolate people who cannot quarantine at home. With the agreement, 2100 beds will be available.