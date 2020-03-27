(Omaha) -- An Omaha physician is working with investigators to look at the link between loss of smell and COVID-19 infection.
Dr. Christie Barnes is an ENT physician with Nebraska Medicine. She has been working with infectious disease experts to look at the correlation between smell loss and infection with novel coronavirus, something that has been noted throughout the globe with the disease. Barnes says identifying potential symptoms of a rapidly spreading virus provides more tools to issue guidance when it comes to quarantining.
"Those people, we could potentially urge them to self-isolate; to stay home and to stay away from others," said Barnes. "Unfortunately, with this particular virus and the reason it's spreading amongst us like wildfire is that there are so many people who are relatively asymptomatic and they are carriers. They are spreading it without knowing they are doing so."
Currently, many public health officials are warning of low-grade fever and cough as symptoms of infection. However, Barnes says those symptoms do not pop up in mild cases, meaning smell loss could be your only indication that you are carrying the virus.
"If you have these symptoms, this may be the only sign you will have of this viral infection," said Barnes. "Staying home will protect your community, protect your loved ones and the vulnerable folks in our population."
Other patients who have the virus have reported a loss of taste prior to more serious infections. Barnes says if things begin tasting bland, it could be tied to your smelling senses.
"That really is the loss of smell that they are perceiving," said Barnes. "It's not necessarily that this virus affects your sense of taste. It's in fact the smell itself."
While there haven't been many studies with COVID-19 patients, Barnes says the sense of smell generally returns in patients with a virus.
"In those cases where those people lose their smell from a viral infection, the vast majority of them have their smell return," said Barnes. "Very rarely does it occur that they completely lose their sense of smell and it doesn't return."
Barnes cautions that loss of smell can also be connected with a number of other respiratory illnesses, including the flu or common cold. For more information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.