(Omaha) — As the nation’s supply of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers dwindles, an Omaha hospital is pioneering a new technique to get multiple uses out of the equipment.
Healthcare workers assessing a patient thought to have been exposed to COVID-19 are required to wear a set of PPE that includes an N-95 respirator. Much of that single-use equipment is running in short supply in hospitals across the nation. Dr. John Lowe is UNMC assistant vice chancellor for inter-professional health security training and education. He says Nebraska Medicine has developed a technique using ultraviolet light to disinfect used PPE.
"We're having difficulty getting a new supply of those respirators, and we're projecting that we may run out in the coming days or weeks," said Lowe. "To extend our supply, we've implemented a process to safely clean those so that our healthcare workers can wear them again."
Nebraska Medicine is taking groups of masks that are used and labeled with the provider’s name. The masks are taken to a room in the hospital that has two UV light towers. When the lights are powered on, the items have been disinfected.
"UV light damages cells to the point where cells can die," said Lowe. "In the case of the virus, the UV light disrupts the RNA of the virus and inactivates the virus, so it can't infect anyone else."
Lowe says the nationwide shortage has forced the hospital to innovate.
"In normal times, these N-95 respirators are used once and then discarded," said Lowe. "We just don't have that luxury right now. These will allow us to use them two or three times. We're conducting assessments to see if we can actually reuse them more times than that."
The hospital is also the site of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, which has been used to isolate patients infected with the virus. Lowe says Nebraska Medicine and UNMC continue to be at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've had quite a few inquiries from our colleagues at other hospitals around the country asking about our process and trying to work through processes that they've implemented, or to explore ways where they can have a greater through-put to disinfect more masks at a time," said Lowe. "This is a really critical issue."
Members of the public are being encouraged to donate any masks or other PPE that they may have to local hospitals.