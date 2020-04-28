(Lincoln) -- Restaurants in parts of Nebraska face certain conditions in reopening dining rooms next month.
Officials with the Nebraska Restaurant Association expanded on a Directed Health Measure issued late last week at Governor Pete Ricketts' regular COVID-19 press conference Tuesday afternoon. Ricketts' new order allows inside dining in restaurants in 10 of the state's public health districts May 4th. That includes the Douglas and Sarpy-Cass districts. Restaurants must meet certain conditions for dining-in service, such as limiting customers to 50% of total occupancies, keeping diners within six feet apart, and limiting groups to six customers per table. Restaurant staff member must also wear masks. In addition, Restaurant Association director Zoe Olson says guidelines will be posted near the front door of each restaurant, as well as the "Nebraska Promise." That promise is two-fold.
"The promise that Nebraska restaurants are making to you, our guests," said Olson. "But also, there's a part for our guests to make a promise to us. And, the promise you're making to us is that you will not come into our restaurants, into our dining rooms, if you are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, if you have a fever--anything like that, because our staff is incredibility important to us, and we need to keep them safe."
Olson says most restaurant staffers will see more customers than customers see staff. That's why it's important for the public to review the state's health measure and the posted guidelines.
"We've been working on this since our dining rooms have been closed," she said. "So we've been moving tables apart. We've been sanitizing, sanitizing, sanitizing--which we do anyway--but now, we've had an opportunity to go even deeper, and we've development a lot of procedures that are going to be in place as we move toward reopening, and hopefully expanding."
The restaurant DHM and coronavirus guidelines are available at the Nebraska Restaurant Association's website.