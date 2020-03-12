(Omaha) -- A laboratory in Omaha is on the cutting edge of the fight against coronavirus.
The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory -- which is housed at the University of Nebraska Medical Center -- has been working to provide diagnostic testing for the National Quarantine Unit. Dr. Peter Iwen is director of NPHL and a professor in the UNMC Department of Pathology and Microbiology. He says the lab was one of the first in the nation to have coronavirus test kits from the CDC.
“Once it was known that Omaha would be a sight for repatriated travelers for quarantine, then the CDC got in contact with us and says you know, we’re going to put you on a fast track – you’re going to be one of the first public health laboratories in the nation to get this test kit because you have a need for it right now.”
Iwen says they are balancing their responsibilities nationally with local concerns as well.
“We are making sure that our community is satisfied as well," said Iwen. "If they need a coronavirus test done we can do it. What has been helpful to us is we’re working with the state epidemiology department, the county epidemiologist, the health districts and they’re acting as our kind of go-between – the gatekeeper so to speak of who actually should get tested so we don’t burn out all of our supplies and not have enough to test the people that really need to be tested. And that’s the message that we’re trying to get out there is to say not everybody has coronavirus – everybody with a sniffle doesn’t need to be tested."
Because the lab is housed at UNMC, Iwen says they are uniquely positioned to provide cutting edge testing, which is why the CDC utilizes the lab for outbreaks.
“The uniqueness of having the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory here at UNMC is that we are under the administrative umbrella of the University of Nebraska Medical Center," said Iwen. "And with that comes the idea that the people that I work with, interact with, myself included, is that we have access to a lot of experts in a lot of different areas of science. We are not just a laboratory that tests kits. But we actually look at the science behind kits."
During an outbreak of Ebola in 2014, staff at NPHL became the first state public health laboratory to test positive Ebola specimens in the U.S.