(Lincoln) -- Nebraska officials are enlisting restaurants to address food distribution issues connected to COVID-19.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced at his daily news conference Tuesday afternoon that the state's restaurants will be allowed to sell packaged goods, without nutritional labeling requirements. Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued guidance to provide restaurants and food manufacturers with flexibility with nutrition labeling allowing the sales of packaged goods during the coronavirus pandemic. Wellman says the move will allow retail sales of packaged goods at restaurants to consumers.
"A simple but accurate definition of packaged foods is bulk foods that restaurants usually buy from manufacturers, distributors or local farmers," said Wellman. "The nutrition facts label that consumers normally see on the packages that they buy at a retail store are not always included on these types of packages. So, that's where the waiver of what we're talking about today comes into play."
Zoe Olsen, director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, says he welcomes the state ag department's decision. She says many restaurants are struggling to stay in business, and employees are hurting financially. Many restaurants in the state may only provide takeout or delivery services, as social distancing regulations prohibit dining-in services.
"We will within the very immediate days have items you can order with our next meal for takeout-delivery items," said Olson, "items that may be limited in the normal retail location simply because the pipeline is kind of backed up. So, you can get meat, eggs, milk, toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant--so not just food items, but also some of those paper supplies that we've been looking for."
Wellman says labels must still include ingredients, name/place of business, manufacturer or distributor, net quantity and allergy information.