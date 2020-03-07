(Omaha) — Public health officials are continuing to monitor Nebraska’s first confirmed coronavirus patient.
Officials confirm a 36-year-old woman went to Methodist Hospital in Omaha and tested positive for COVID-19 — a new virus that has continued to spread throughout the world. The woman had recently returned from a trip to the United Kingdom. Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets says it’s important to note that the case was not a community transmission in Nebraska, but a case that originated abroad.
"It was a patient who was a traveler," said Ricketts. "That's important because it's not a community case where we don't know the link. We do know the link was a traveler who had been in the U.K. That is somebody who had checked in at Methodist and is now at the UNMC Biocontainment Unit."
The patient is being cared for in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. Ricketts says the state is fortunate to have the expertise to handle the case.
"Nebraska has been a leader in addressing the COVID-19 and has the worldwide experts here at UNMC," said Ricketts. "We also had great health professionals -- as demonstrated by the team at Methodist -- in responding to this. I want to thank everybody who has stepped up. We are just really blessed to have this resource in our community."
Ricketts is urging the public to use common sense to prevent the spread of the disease. He urges frequent hand washing and covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. Ricketts also asks families to prepare if the virus were to spread.
"If a school were to close -- which if we were to do that it would be to protect the grandparents -- young people seem to weather this disease fairly well, but we want to mitigate the spread to those older, more vulnerable populations," said Ricketts. "If that happens, you are going to have to provide child care. You should be thinking about what happens if your school closes. We want people to be taking those common sense steps to get prepared and be thinking about how can we best mitigate the spread of this virus."
Officials with the Douglas County Public Health Department are working to contact any person who may have been in contact with the patient. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there have been 164 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., resulting in 11 deaths.