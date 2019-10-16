(Walnut) -- A Nebraska woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Pottawattamie County.
The Iowa State Patrol says 21-year-old Dylin Roxane Rae Sears of La Vista was driving a 2007 Hyundai Sonata westbound on Interstate 80 near Walnut around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol says Sears lost control of the vehicle while passing, entered the median and rolled. Sears was ejected from the vehicle.
Sears was flown by LifeNet to Nebraska Medicine and was pronounced dead. The investigation into the wreck is ongoing. Walnut Fire and Rescue, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office and Shelby County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.