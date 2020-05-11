(Lincoln) -- Some Nebraska youth sports will restart next month--with tight restrictions.
At his daily COVID-19 press briefing Monday afternoon, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced that youth baseball and softball practices will begin on June 1st, with games restarting June 18th. Currently, youth activities aren't allowed under Directed Health Measures previously issued by the governor through May 31st. The governor says strict social distancing guidelines will be in place for practices.
"Players need to use their bats, gloves, helmets to the extent possible," said Ricketts. "For practices, when parents show up, they can drop the players off--but then they've got to get into the car. Players can be spread out, and coaches have to work on this during practices. Make sure they're doing their six-foot distancing. Players need to bring their own water, their own snacks."
Likewise, teams and spectators must follow regulations for games.
"During games, you have to spread out," he said. "Bleachers will not be used for fans, they'll be used for the players. Fans will be limited to games to only household members. They have to bring their own chairs, or stand during the games, and have a six-foot distance from everyone else. So, again, lots of guidelines with how to do that social distancing."
Ricketts stresses the state is stepping to restarting activities slowly.
"One of the questions may be, 'why are you picking baseball and softball?'" said the governor. "Those are sports that are generally more social distanced, anyway. We want to take this a step at time to see how we can roll this out, and make it work."
A complete list of regulations is published on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' website.