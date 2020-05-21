(Glenwood) -- Another coronavirus case is reported in KMAland.
Mills County Public Health Thursday afternoon reported a new confirmed case in an adult aged 41-to-60 years old. Officials say the virus was contracted through a known exposure to a COVID-19 symptomatic person. The latest case brings the total number of confirmed cases in Mills County to 14. Of those, 11 have recovered from COVID-19. Five-hundred-46 residents have been tested for the virus.
Iowa law prevents further information about the case from being released.