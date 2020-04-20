(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials have installed a new drop box outside the county's courthouse as another way residents can interact with courthouse operations.
The drop box is located curbside on the south entrance of the courthouse on Coolbaugh Street. The drop box is weatherproof, tamper resistant and is located in a monitored area for security.
County Auditor Stephanie Burke says residents should place everything in a secure envelope, and address it to the desired county office, along with your contact information on the outside of the envelope. No postage is necessary, and the box will be checked every day by authorized personnel.
The drop box can be used for the following:
Treasurer’s Office: MV registrations and property tax payments
Auditor’s Office: Absentee ballots and absentee ballot request forms
Recorder’s Office: Real estate documents, certified copy requests and boat & off-road vehicle registrations
Assessor’s Office: Real estate credit applications and protest forms
Clerk of Court’s Office: Child support, alimony, payments on fines and any documents that are requested to be filed
Veteran’s Affairs Office: Forms such as DD form 214 and NGB form 22