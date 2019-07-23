(Essex) -- New board members, a new instructor and possible new programs highlighted Monday night's Essex School Board meeting.
Becky Franks and Meredith Baker were sworn into the board, having been appointed last week to fill the vacancies left by the recent resignations of Tyler Johnson and Clint Hascall. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says Franks and Baker bring a lot to the table.
"Well, first of all, a lot of energy," said Wells. "They have children in the school district. They're very concerned about the future of our school, so we're blessed to have that experience and energy coming to the board. Meredith brings some leadership skills--she works out at the Clarinda prison. So, we're excited to have both of them on the board. It's great to have five members of the board, and to get rolling."
Both new board members must run for their positions in the November general election. The board also elected Doug Ohnmacht as president and Brain Johnson, vice president. Ohnmacht has been serving as acting board president since Tyler Johnson's resignation at the end of June. In other business, the board also discussed adding new programs to the Essex district's curriculum--some of which are similar to those in the Hamburg School District, where Wells is also superintendent. He says the potential programs include those at the elementary level.
"Providing more community service projects for our kids to do in the community," he said. "Getting them out there, and giving back to the community is an important role for schools. We talked about afterschool program, and whether we could offer several weeks of afterschool programming 'til 5 o'clock, to help families--a lot of parents work--and also provide outside education. So, those afterschool programs could include outdoor education, woods, quilting--all hands-on, very active learning. So, we'll be discussing that with the staff later in the week."
Other possible additions include elementary Spanish, an expansion of LEGO League activities, and indoor and outdoor gardening, among others. Wells says other new programs are under discussion at the secondary level.
"We talked about adding mock trial--middle school and high school teams, and they compete at the state level," said Wells. "This year's a murder trial, so that would be exciting for our kids. Taking a good of middle school and high school kids to UNL--they have a leadership training high ropes course. We'd like to do that early in the year to develop our leaders. We also discussed a program similar to what Hamburg does, where we take our middle school students to Washington, D.C. That's possibly on the slate next summer--there's a lot of work to do on that."
Also under consideration: adding Essex to Hamburg's scuba diving classes, and participation in Iowa Hunger Summit activities. Wells says the district's teachers will consider the programs before taking proposals to the board at its meeting next month. The board also approved sharing a family consumer science instructor with Hamburg, as well. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.