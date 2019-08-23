(Tabor) -- It's a less hectic opening of the school year at Fremont-Mills.
Last year at this time, the academic year opened with finishing touches being applied to the K-12 building's expansion and remodeling project. The 2019-2020 school year is the second for the district's early childhood center, the new auditorium-learning center and other improvements. David Gute is in his second year as Fremont-Mills' superintendent. Gute tells KMA News the new additions were a rousing success last school year.
"Last school year, we still worked on things we decided to do ourselves in the auditorium," said Gute, "to save a little bundle of money, as opposed to running it through contractors--getting curtains hung, and the lights and all that is up and running in the auditorium. Largely, the project is complete now, and we're in good shape."
Gute says summer projects this year focused on exterior needs.
"Moving our junk piles from behind our ag building," he said, "and getting ready with things of that nature. We've got our handicapped access ramp down to our baseball/softball field complete. We're still trying to get some concrete put down, with flat surface area between the baseball and softball fields. We've got our parking lot striped We re-did a handicapped access ramp on the front side of the building, and just general maintenance inside the building--painting, and things of that nature."
School officials are also addressing air conditioning problems. Earlier this week, the Fremont-Mills School Board approved repairs to the elementary wing's HVAC system.
"We approved a heat exchanger on the elementary," said Gute, "for $15,200. Our air conditioning was not working the best on our elementary (wing) end of the building. That has been installed by Camblin, and we're up and back on running on the air conditioning with the elementary end of the building."
Gute says the board also approved work on the high school's air conditioning unit.
"On the high school end of the building," he said, "we had to put what they call 'media'--they look like radiators outside the cooling towers that sit outside and make a lot of noise. We're going to put new media plates in there to help it cool, because it's struggling to keep up right now. It's the wrong time of the year to be doing it, but we're kind of reacting to the issue, knowing that it would happen."
Voters approved a $3.6 million bond issue for the expansion and remodeling project in September, 2016. An additional $800,000 was used from a combination of local option sales tax and physical plant and equipment levy dollars.