(Sidney) -- A newly established non-profit is aiming to provide additional assistance to those affected by flooding in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Long Term Recovery Group was created to facilitate and coordinate recovery services to flood victims and to fill-in needs not met by state or federal programs. Mandy Maher is a member of the group, and she says the 10-person team has split into smaller committees to manage recovery.
"Those committees are resources & finance, case management & unmet needs, communications & public relations, spiritual & emotional care, construction coordination and volunteer coordination," said Maher.
Utilizing money from the Fremont County Flood Fund, the group has already began the process of issuing $300 grants to each affected family. Maher says 153 of the 512 families registered through FEMA have received money.
"We have already approved 153 flood-impacted households," said Maher. "But, the difference between that and the 512 that FEMA has is great, so we are definitely looking to identify those flood-impacted households. They can fill out an application for $300 to help offset some of their expenses."
Those affected by Missouri River flooding in Fremont County are urged to open a disaster case file with West Central Community Action in order to be eligible for funds and assistance. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (712) 374-3367.