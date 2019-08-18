(New Market) -- A New Market man was arrested following a brief pursuit in Taylor County early Sunday morning.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, deputies with both the Taylor and Page County Sheriff's Office pulled over a 2001 Chevy Suburban at the corner of 7th and Main in New Market around 12:15 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Jacob Allen Thomsen of New Market, attempted to flee from the scene. During the alleged flee attempt, a deputy was struck in the arm by Thomsen's vehicle. Thomsen was subsequently apprehended after a short pursuit.
Thomsen was taken into custody and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (2nd offense), felony eluding, driving while suspended, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, and felony assault. He was additionally cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to use a seat belt, and having an open container as a driver.
Thomsen is being held in the Taylor County Jail on $13,000 cash only bond. Information regarding the injured sheriff's deputy was not made available by the sheriff's office.