(Clarinda) -- A New Market woman is in custody following a traffic stop in Page County Thursday.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 37-year-old Amberlee Wilmot was arrested after being stopped for a minor traffic violation near the intersection of Highway 2 and C Avenue, approximately 2 miles east of Shenandoah. During the stop, Wilmot was found to be driving without a valid driver's license, as wells Page and Mills County warrants for 5th degree theft and failure to appear.
Wilmot is being held in the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond.