(Prescott) -- Some vacant city positions were filled in a special election in Prescott Tuesday.
Unofficial results from the Adams County Auditor's Office indicate Theresa West was elected as the city's mayor, defeating Jerry Loghry 54-to-26. Two council member-at-large positions were also filled. Kimberly Reed was elected to one at-large seat for a term expiring at the end of this year. Reed defeated Lanna Ray, 53-to-26. Meanwhile, Cheryl Holbrook won the at-large position for a term ending in 2021 over Gregory Allen Wilkinson, 55-to-24.