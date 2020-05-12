(Red Oak) -- After years of planning--and months of construction--Montgomery County's new emergency communications system is now in service.
County officials switched over to the new digital system on the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News the system includes upgraded infrastructure and equipment designed to improve communications between law enforcement, fire and emergency personnel.
"We have three 300-foot self-supported towers," said Hamman, "one 80-foot self supported tower at the LEC, as well as 290 dual-band radios--these are the radios, the firefighters carry on themselves and on their vehicles, a new fire paging system, and a host of a lot of other equipment that we've never had before, and the addition of three dispatching consoles, as well."
Hamman says the new system demonstrated its capabilities within minutes of the changeover, as Red Oak's Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at Red Oak Fabrications Tuesday morning.
"Luckily, the fire was small, and quickly extinguished," he said. "But, it just proves the fact that the new radio system, and very beneficial for the safety of the operation of our first responders."
Approved by the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors in January of 2018, the system's completion was delayed by issues regarding land acquisition, spring flooding and a final tower site approval with an extended appeal process. Hamman, however, says the new system is a major improvement over the previous, antiquated analog system.
"Obviously, with the old system that we had," said Hamman, "the little infrastructure that we in place throughout the county, the coverage was definitely not where we needed it to be. Obviously, there's been changes down the road, especially with narrowbanding, that increased those issues. It definitely was time for an upgrade. It came with a hefty pricetag, but I'm confident that what we have in place today will serve us for years to come."
Hamman thanks Motorola Solutions--the project's general contractor, the county board of supervisors, the county' first responders and the public for their support of the project.