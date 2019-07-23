(Shenandoah) -- It's a summertime tradition within a tradition--the creation of new murals at the Wabash Arts Camp.
Each year, students in grades 3 through 7 participating in the camp create a giant mural for placement on the wall of a prominent building in the community. Each mural depicts people, places or things related to Shenandoah's history. Camp Director Kelly Carey tells KMA News participants in this year's mural class are creating replacements for murals already hung in the community--specifically those on the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum's west wall.
"The ones that face towards the west get faded, and don't look fresh, or interesting and inviting," said Carey. "So, there's six panel on the Shenandoah Historical Museum. We'll probably only do two this year, then two next year, and work our way down there."
Carey says the first two replacement murals will feature different designs.
"The first one is going to be something to welcome people, and get the people interested in the museum," she said. "Come into the museum, and see what's there. The next panel, I think, is going to be a tribute to the mid-century decades, and pay tribute to the old Zesto building that stood at about that site."
Murals from past camps adorn the walls of other community buildings. Carey says the murals are a lasting tribute to Shenandoah's heritage, as well as past arts camps.
"That was the idea of Mary Williams, one of our founders," said Carey. "She just wanted this to be the mural city, so we're continuing that tradition."
Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association holds a coffee honoring the arts camp Wednesday morning at 10 at the new National Guard Armory, where most of this year's camp activities are taking place.