(Lincoln) -- Nebraska officials are taking steps to loosen more of the coronavirus-related social distancing standards beginning next month.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Friday announced that new Directed Health Measures will take effect for the entire state beginning May 4th-31st. One measure pulls churches, synagogues and other places of worship from the 10-person restriction. That means church services, weddings and funerals will be allowed in the state under certain conditions.
"Households will be able to sit together," said Ricketts, "but still have to be six feet apart from other households. So, you'll have to keep that six-foot rule that we have in place. That will have to be enforced within those settings. There will also be rules where there's no passing of rules between congregates. There will be rules, for example, about how you would set up a communion line. There will be ruled all about sanitizing of pews between services."
The new health measure on churches is in addition to the lifting of the elective surgery ban announced earlier this week.
Also from May 4th-31st, another new Directed Health Measure excludes dining-in restaurants from the 10-person rule.
"We're going to take restaurants outside of that 10-person rule, as well," said the governor. "and we're going to allow restaurants to open up in-dining up to 50% capacity of what they're rated for. They've got an occupancy rate for every restaurant. They'll be able to do up to 50% capacity subject to the six-foot rule between table. They'll have a maximum of six people per party. There will be other guidelines coming out from the (Nebraska) Restaurant Association on how that will work."
In addition, all restaurant staff members must wear masks. Also, barbershops, massage parlors and tattoo parlors will also be reopened--however, staff members and customers must also wear masks. Also under the new health measure, daycare capacities will be increased to 15 per room. Bars, gentleman's clubs. bottle clubs, indoor theaters and movie theaters will remain closed through May 31st.
The health measure for restaurants covers the Douglas and Sarpy-Cass Public Health Districts, as well as eight others: East Central, Four Corners, Loup Basin, North Central Nebraska, Northeast Nebraska, Southeast District and Southwest District.