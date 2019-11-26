(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's School Board said good-bye to an outgoing board member Monday night, and hello to a new one.
New board member Jackie DeVries and incumbent Bryce Johnson took the oaths prior to the board's first meeting of the 2019-2020 term. DeVries and Johnson were the top votegetter from among three candidates in this month's general elections. Prior to the meeting, a reception was held for outgoing board member Mark Johnson, who opted against a reelection bid. Red Oak School Superintendent Tom Messinger saluted Mark Johnson in an interview with KMA News.
"He served a four-year term," said Messinger. "The last couple years was as president, and he did a tremendous job of service the Red Oak Community School District."
Messinger says the board's first major act of business was to elect a new president and vice president.
"The board voted in Bryce Johnson to serve as president," he said. "He has served as vice president in the past. For vice president, the board elected Roger Carlson, who has been on the board for the last couple of years. He had also previously served on the board back in the '90's, and at one time, had been board president."
With the transition complete, Messinger says the board's first priority is to oversee finishing touches placed on the Red Oak Junior-Senior High School Complex and Inman Elementary School projects. Additionally, work continues on the conversion of the former Washington Elementary School into the community's new early childhood center.
"We're waiting on word back for the best, most cost effective fix for the HVAC system there," said Messinger. "Work has been going on with the finishings on the inside--the carpeting, cabinetry, plumbing, some of those type of things. So, work is going on on a daily basis."
Messinger says a new sidewalk was poured outside the facility Monday. The superintendent made his comments during KMA's 7:05 newscast.