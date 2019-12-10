(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's School District is reaping the benefits of having two gyms at its junior high-high school complex.
Activities are taking place at the recently-completed gym--just one portion of a $19.9 million bond issue approved in June, 2017, which allowed the district to move middle school students to same campus as high schoolers. Since its opening earlier this fall, Red Oak School Superintendent Tom Messinger tells KMA News both the new and existing gyms have been busy places.
"We've got a number of basketball games being played right there between the two gyms," said Messinger. "So, we're able to play JV boys and girls and varsity boys and girls all right there just across the hall from each other, and keep the crowd in one location so that they can see some of both games."
Prior to the new gym's construction, Messinger says patrons were forced to shuttle between the high school gym, and the former Red Oak Middle School facility.
"When we had a situation where we had four basketball games at night," he said, "people would drive back and forth either from the high school campus to the middle school--or over at Inman (Elementary School). So, it's two completely different locations. So, what often times happened is that you had a very limited crowd that was able to watch games that were held away from the high school, because they'd be complete off site."
In addition to boosting attendance at sporting events, the superintendent says there's a pride factor with the new gym.
"The new gym that we have there is really a neat edition to the school," said Messinger. "Great murals on the wall, great environment. And the old gym--the new lights in there make it look like a brand new gym. So, we're really excited about the facilities that we have, and we're thankful that the public helped us get 'em."
Messinger made his comments on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning following Monday night's school board meeting. Only one action item was on the board's agenda: board members approved the district's developed service delivery plan for special education services.