(Clarinda) -- An experienced safety official is ready to put his expertise to work for Page County.
Earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved Thomas Nordhues as the county's new safety coordinator. Nordhues served as safety and environmental coordinator at Pella Corporation in Shenandoah from 1994 to 2018. During that time, he took multiple safety education and training classes. Nordhues tells KMA News he had just retired from Pella when the county began to explore hiring a safety coordinator.
"When I retired, a good friend from out of the area had called me and asked if I wanted to go to work with them up in the Des Moines area," said Nordhues. "I did that for a while. A four-hour drive each way kind of got old. Then, I saw again that the county had reissued the application for the job, and I felt that with my experience and everything, and training that I had received that I was qualified to do it. So, I applied to help the county."
Nordhues has worked as an estimator with Rowat Cut Stone and Marble County in Norwalk since January. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong noted earlier this week Nordhues helped Pella reduce its safety violation incidents dramatically during his tenure. Nordhues says it was a team effort.
"I had a lot of support from the management group out there at the facility in Shenandoah," he said. "Then, there's a lot of support from the corporate office. It's not just one person lead all, it's everybody from the ground up. Everybody's got to take some ownership into it."
Nordhues says his first goal as safety coordinator to assess where the county is at in terms of safety compliance.
"I'm going to have to get a baseline of who we are," said Nordhues, "and from there, get some objectives put in place to help the county get better than what they are. Honestly, I don't know where we're sitting at this moment from a safety perspective. They (the supervisors) did talk a little bit about it during the interview. But, like I say, there's always room for improvement."
Nordhues hopes the county's departments improve safety compliance under his watch.
"I've always said, when you come to work, you come to work with 10 fingers," he said. "It's important to go home with 10 fingers, because everybody has a job, but you also have a family life. When you get hurt, it doesn't just affect you, it affects your family. I guess that's the way I'm taking the approach, and I hope everyone else does too."
Nordhues was selected from among seven candidates, including three interviewed during a second search effort. His tenure with the county begins September 10th.