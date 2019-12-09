(Shenandoah) -- A new era begins for the Shenandoah School Board later today.
Shenandoah's School Board meets at 5 p.m. at the district's administrative office. It's the final meeting for outgoing board members Greg Ritchey--who departs after eight years on the board--and Dr. Timothy Smith--who was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Kip Anderson's resignation in October. Following adjournment of the old board, newly-elected members Darrin Bouray and Jeff Hiser will be sworn prior to the new board's first meeting.
Following that, the board will elect a new president and vice president for the 2019-2020 school year.