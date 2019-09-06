(Shenandoah) -- "Outstanding"--that's how one local veterans' official describes the response to the Shenandoah Veterans Museum's new location.
It's been more than two months since the museum opened at its new location at 603 West Lowell. Ernie Robinson is senior vice commander with Shenandoah's American Legion post. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Robinson says the one-story building has garnered attention from an increased number of visitors.
"About a month ago, I was talking to one of the board members," said Robinson. "They said since July 4th, they had close to $15 donated to the museum for the upkeep, and to improve things, which they said, in all the years they were at the Old Armory, it would be a drop in the bucket to what they've gotten now."
Robinson says the fact that the new location is handicapped accessible has been a big plus.
"I think location's got a lot to do with it," he said, "now that's it's more handicapped accessible for people to come in. For those that use a walker who can't walk that good, they do have a small scooter over there that they can ride through the museum. We've got everything wide enough that people can go through there, and see it."
Janet Olsen, Incorporated purchased the former grocery store, church and glass company building to allow the museum's relocation from the former National Guard Armory. In addition to housing the museum, the building also serves as a hub for veterans activities. Along those lines, Robinson says Shenandoah's VFW and American Legion posts cosponsor a veterans' bingo event Sundays from 2-to-5 p.m.
"The Sunday bingo is going to be a combo between the American Legion and VFW working together on that one," said Robinson. "The profits from the bingo on Saturday are going to go toward the building fund, to help get things done--because the roof needs to get done soon, before the bad weather gets here."
Robinson adds the museum is hosting a raffle during Shenfest on Saturday, September 28th.
"They've got three items they're going to raffle off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.," he said. "The museum will be open that day. Each item will have its own bucket. So, the people can come in, look at the three items, and decide which one they can try for. The tickets are $1. They don't have to be present during the drawing, because they can put their name, address and phone number on the ticket for contact."
Shenandoah's Veterans Museum is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 1-to-4 p.m. You can hear the full interview with Ernie Robinson and Janet Olsen on our "Morning Line" program at kmaland.com.