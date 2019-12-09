(Mount Ayr) -- Preparations are already underway for the 2020 Iowa General Assembly.
Lawmakers on the House side of the chamber enters the new legislative session with a new person at the helm, as Pat Grassley succeeds Linda Upmeier as speaker. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, State Representative Cecil Dolecheck says the grandson of Iowa Senator Charles Grassley brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the position.
"He brings, I think, an expertise," said Dolecheck, "a broad spectrum of working with individuals. He's a strong supporter of education--which I respect very much. I've worked with him on the appropriations side, so he knows the appropriations side of it very well. He knows the needs that are out there, and I'm sure he'll do his best with fulfilling those needs with the money we have available."
While 2020 is an election year, Dolecheck hopes it doesn't discourage legislators from accomplishing things that need to be done. However, the Mount Ayr Republican questions whether lawmakers will be as aggressive on issue such as tax cuts, for example.
"I think that some of the more conservative members that want to try to some more tax cuts on the table," he said, "I think that those will probably not be held. We did an awfully good tax package last year. We need to wait for that to get surfaced, and funnel through. The revenue seems to be coming in fairly well as a result of that. So, I think we'll be hitting our triggers, and leaving the money in the hands of taxpayers out there, and still fulfilling the commitments we need to make to our schools, and mental health--those type of things."
Dolecheck says he and other lawmakers have several priorities in the new session, such as fully implementing Governor Kim Reynolds' Future Ready Iowa program, designed to improve the job skills of the state's workforce. Improving rural broadband services is another focus.
"I'm going to continue to work on the rural broadband," said Dolecheck. "We still have areas in the state--some in southwest Iowa where I live--that the internet speeds are a little slow. Our rural broadband, we want to be able to get those up to speed on a couple different packages on how to be able to do that."
Dolecheck says education issues are another priority in 2020.
"On the education side of it, I'm going to be concentrating on the childrens' mental health issue," he said, "getting that out in the AEAs, getting that out in the communication between our rural hospitals, and that type of thing. We're going to be working on some classroom discipline--how we handle that, how we educate students, teachers and parents. Hopefully, we'll put some extra money into the transportation issue on the school side."
However, he says it's too early to project the amount of supplemental state aid allocated to K-12 schools in the new session. You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.