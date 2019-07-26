(Treynor) -- It's been a whirlwind month in the Treynor School District.
In addition to the Treynor Cardinals' exploits in the State Softball Tournament this week, a new superintendent has settled in. Dr. Mark Hopkins was selected as the district's next head administrator by the Treynor School Board back in February. Hopkins came to Treynor from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, where he served as department chair for K-12 programs. Hopkins is no stranger to southwest Iowa schools. In addition to serving as AHSTW superintendent from 2010-to-2013, he was also an English instructor, and speech and drama coach in the former Farragut School District from 1993-to-2000. Hopkins tells KMA News his transition to Treynor actually began back in April--three months before he took office.
"I came over to the Treynor booster dinner fundraiser the first week of April," said Hopkins. "I've attended all the board meetings since then--April, May and June. I also took an opportunity to jump on a few bus routes while I was in the area. I was able to ride four of the bus routes--see the roads, see the district--which has been beneficial to me, especially since it was a hard spring and a hard winter. So, I got to see some of the rough spots out on the roads. That will give me a head start in making weather decisions not too far away."
Also as part of a 90-day entry plan, Hopkins is gathering information for setting future goals for the district.
"Right now, I'm doing a lot of one-on-one meetings with board members, principals, other key leaders in the school, and will eventually reach out to the community," he said. "What I'm doing is gathering information on what's working well in Treynor, and what we need to improve upon. That information, as I gather that, I will work with the school board in August and September to set clear goals moving forward."
In addition to Hopkins' arrival, this summer marked the beginning of construction work on the district's major building renovation and expansion plan. Voters paved the way for the project by approving an $11.5 million bond issue back in September. Hopkins says two projects are underway--the first is a transportation facility next to Treynor Elementary School.
"They will be putting in two buildings--a heated and unheated building," said Hopkins. "But that will hold all of our buses, which will be nice. They sit outside right now, and this will get them out of the elements--especially during the wintertime. It will keep everything up and running, and also hold our extra vehicles in that. That's taking shape now. As people visit and look at it, you can kind of see where the building will sit, and where the road rapping around it will be."
Weather permitting, the transportation complex will be finished this December. The second project is an addition to the south side of Treynor High School.
"That includes four new classrooms, a 500-seat auditorium, a band room and vocal room, plus storage for all of the instruments, and office space," he said. "That's phase one of that project. The completion date for that project is November of 2020."
Other renovation projects are slated for completion by the summer of 2021. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mark Hopkins on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.