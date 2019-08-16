(Council Bluffs) -- Motorists using eastbound Interstate 80 through Council Bluffs are advised of a major change coming early next week.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials say beginning Monday, I-80 eastbound travelers wanting to reach destinations within Council Bluffs--namely 24th Street or the South Expressway--must choose local lanes such as Exit 1B or I-29 South/I-80 East Local. Eastbound drivers wanting to travel through the area without stopping should choose express lanes to travel swiftly through the area, and avoid merging traffic. Additionally, access to eastbound I-80 from the South Expressway will be closed until late fall 2019. Access for South Expressway traffic destined for I-29 southbound will not change.
To prepare for the changes, DOT officials say an overnight closure of eastbound I-80 takes place from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, slow down and follow detours. More information on Iowa road conditions is available from the DOT's website, 511ia.org.