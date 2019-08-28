(Shenandoah) -- Members of a local veterans organization are gearing up for their annual Fall raffle fundraiser.
The VFW Post 7224 -- based in Shenandoah -- is selling raffle tickets for a variety of prizes between now and Veterans Day on November 11th. Post Commander Ernie Robinson says this year's raffle will feature three winners.
"Our first prize this year is going to be a Henry Big Boy .357 magnum," said Robinson. "Our second prize is two color prints of song birds that are very colorful. They were donated by Rick Rivers. Our third prize is a Char-Broil three-burner gas grill. Orscheln is sponsoring that one for us."
Tickets are $5 apiece and can be purchased at the Shenandoah Veterans Memorial Museum, Southwest Shooting Supply in Shenandoah or by contacting any member of the VFW. Robinson says all of the money made from the raffle goes to help area veterans.
"With the profits that we make off these raffles, one way or another we give it back to the vets throughout southwest Iowa," said Robinson. "We don't keep the profits. We turn right around and give it back to help vets. That's what our post is all about."
Robinson says new members for the organization are also welcome.
"If you have been in a combat situation and want to be in an active post, please contact us," said Robinson. "Our next meeting is Thursday, August 29th at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Building. If you want to join, bring your DD Form 214 with you and we'll have some forms for you to fill out."
For more information, contact Robinson at (712) 621-1682. Robinson was a recent guest on KMA's Dean and Friends Show.