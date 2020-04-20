(Red Oak) – Plans for renovating the Fountain Square Park bandstand in Red Oak have hit a snag.
Meeting via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council took no action on plans, specifications, form of contract and cost estimates on phase one of the project. Council members based their decision upon a recommendation from City Administrator Brad Wright. Wright says the project’s lone bid totaled around $320,000—about $100,000 over the projected cost. Wright says the city’s park and tree board already rejected the bid.
Questions also arose during a public hearing regarding the renovated bandstand’s future use. Local resident Larry Brandstetter asked whether a utilization plan is in place that’s different from its existing usage. Brandstetter says current plans are only speculative.
“What I’m not seeing is a solid utilization plan that we can take a look at, and say, ‘will this bandstand be used any differently of a substantial use than what we currently have,’” said Brandstetter. “It’s like ‘build it, and they will come.’ And yet, I’m concerned about the large amount of funds that are going to this, without a plan in hand to program it differently than what we already have.”
While saying he supports the Fountain Square Park’s master plan, Brandstetter believes the city is moving too fast without a plan in place for the bandstand. Red Oak Mayor Bill Billings says many residents have criticized the city for not moving fast enough on the project. Billings says there is an opportunity for putting together a utilization plan.
“I know right now, at least, we won’t be moving forward unless we get some bids that fit the estimated costs from our engineering firm,” said Billings. “This being too high. So, I don’t think we’re going to rush into anything, because, obviously, they didn’t accept the bids. If they felt there was a rush, I think they would have considered the bids, and looked at the utilization of it afterwards.”
Billings called for a collaborative effort to develop a utilization plan for the bandstand, involving the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce, the Wilson Performing Arts Center Board of Directors, and other groups.
“I do know that the chamber had expressed the possibility of not only using it for the street dance during Junction Days, but also the all-class reunions and other events to be held consistently downtown within our square,” said Billings. “So, with the utilization increase from the Junction Days, itself, hopefully there will be something put together in writing.”
In other business, the council approved the disposal of real estate at 110 1st Avenue, and a professional services agreement with Snyder and Associates, Incorporated for the city’s 2020 street improvements.