(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities responded to a two-vehicle accident one mile west of Clarinda on Monday.
According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Jane Elizabeth Mayer of rural Essex was headed west on Highway 2, east of P Avenue. Authorities say Mayer slowed down for a deer that was crossing the roadway, when her 2007 Ford Taurus was rear ended by a westbound 1994 Toyota Camry operated by 36-year-old Aaron Duwayne Childs of Yorktown.
Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, however, no injuries were reported. Following an investigation, Childs was placed under arrested for driving with a suspended license. He was additionally cited for not having insurance. Childs was booked into the Page County Jail on approximately $500 bond.