(Red Oak) -- The exterior processing stacks caught fire at the Bunge Plant in Red Oak Wednesday evening.
According to the Red Oak Fire Department, dispatch received a report of a fire at Bunge at 5:39 p.m. Fire crews arrived 10 minutes later and were on the scene battling the blaze for approximately two hours.
Fire Chief John Bruce says the cause of the fire was a malfunction in a computerized processing system that led to the over heating of processed grain product. The fire was contained to the outside stacks, but heavy damage was reported.
Bruce says nobody was injured during the incident. Montgomery County Emergency Management provided assistance.