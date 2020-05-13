(Red Oak) -- Red Oak Fabrication employees were evacuated Tuesday morning when filters caught fire in the facility's blasting chamber.
According to Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce, dispatch received a call of a fire at the business at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 10:30 a.m. and had the fire under control by 10:39. Bruce says employees were conducting maintenance on the blasting chamber when sparks went into the filter housing and caught the filters on fire.
All 75 employees were evacuated without incident and no injuries were reported. Damage estimates are $2500, however, that figure could increase due to further evaluation of the blasting chamber.
The Red Oak Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency all assisted at the scene.