(Maryville) -- Law enforcement agencies in Nodaway County are doing their best to keep kids warm this winter by hosting a "Coats for Kids Drive" that will continue until November 8th.
Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Bob Rice recently joined "The Morning Routine with Brent Barnett," to discuss the drive.
"When we're servicing or prosecuting an act of domestic violence or child abuse, routinely or often what we see is a child who does not have the basic necessities," Rice said, "That includes a coat. We decided to just ask our friends and community partners if they'd be willing to collect coats."
Rice says the coat drive formed two years ago when law enforcement and many local organizations such as the Maryville Knights of Columbus combined to collect over 300 coats.
"There's no application process. Anybody who needs a coat can go get one. No questions asked." Rice said.
Law enforcement agencies participating in the coat drive include the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Northwest Missouri State University Police Department.
Rice says schools, churches and other officials have also stepped forward in the coat drive.
"Frankly the response was overwhelming," Rice said, "I wasn't told no at all. I am hopeful and optimistic that we'll be able to collect more coats than the first time we did this."
If someone wishes to donate a coat, collection sites are located at local schools and churches.
