(Maryville) -- Children in Nodaway County will not have to go without a coat this winter thanks to a county-wide effort.
The "Coats for Kids Drive" organized by County Prosecuting Attorney Bob Rice and other community partners sought donations of coats and other winter necessities in late October and early November. Rice says the drive collected 217 coats, plus enough scarves, stocking caps and gloves to fill two large bags.
"I want to thank everyone in Nodaway County for your gracious support to help us get coats to those in need in our community. I appreciate my teammates and community partners collecting coats from staff, students, parishioners, and the public. This was an outstanding success," said Rice.
In a previous interview with KMA News, Rice says the drive started two years ago as a way to provide for children in the county.
"When we're servicing or prosecuting an act of domestic or child abuse, routinely and often what we see is kids that don't have basic necessities or basic essentials in my opinion," said Rice. "That includes a coat."
Coats are available at Community Services at 1212 South Main Street in Maryville for those in need.
"There is no application process," said Rice. "Anybody who needs a coat would go and get one. There are no questions asked."
Rice teamed with several organizations in the county to collect coats for the drive. For more information on obtaining winter items for children, contact Community Services at (660) 582-3113.