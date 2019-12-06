(Quitman) -- A Quitman man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Wednesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri Highway 113, 2 miles south of Quitman. Authorities say a 2005 Pontiac Montana driven by 53-year-old Jon B. Peters was northbound on 113 when he fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, went airborne and struck a street sign. The car then overturned before coming to rest on its top in a creek off the east side of the roadway.
Peters was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Department assisted the patrol at the scene.