(Conception Junction) -- A Conception Junction man faces charges following a drug investigation in Nodaway County.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong says 59-year-old Christopher C. Wiederholt of Conception Junction was arrested Friday on a felony warrant for distribution of a controlled substance--a class C felony. Wiederholt was arrested after the sheriff's office initiated a controlled drug purchase during an investigation of methamphetamine distribution by an individual living in Conception Junction.
Deputies arrested Wiederholt at his residence without incident after Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice issued the warrant. The suspect is being held in the Nodaway County Jail on $30,000 bond.