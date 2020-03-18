(Maryville) -- The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of this summer's Nodaway County Fair in Maryville.
Fair board member Rex Wallace tells KMA News that the mid-July event is funded each year from the sponsorships of local businesses, and that the current coronavirus issue is putting a lot of economic stress and uncertainties on businesses and citizens.
Wallace says the fair board made the tough decision in order to retain available funds which would be forfeited in the event of possible mandatory cancellation in the future. The board felt it could ensure the future of the fair by making the decision now.
Wallace says the Nodaway County Fair will be returning in July of 2021.