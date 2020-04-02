(Maryville) -- Nodaway County officials say the first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in the county.
According to the Nodaway County Health Department, a resident of the county has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The affected individual is a female between 50-59 years of age. She is under the care of Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
The Nodaway County Health Department is working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of the individual who were possibly exposed.