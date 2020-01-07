(Maryville) -- Two Nodaway County men were sentenced to prison in district court Monday.
Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice says 59-year-old Christopher Wiederholt of Conception Junction was ordered to serve five years in prison with the Missouri Department of Corrections. Wiederholt was found guilty of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
In a separate case, 20-year-old Mason Stiff of Maryville was ordered to serve five years in prison. Stiff was sentenced after violating the terms of his probation.