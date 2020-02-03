(Maryville) -- Nodaway County authorities join two local agencies to provide services to domestic abuse victims, and important training for law enforcement.
Late last month, Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong signed a memorandum of understanding with the Children and Family Center of Northwest Missouri, and the Mosaic Medical Center of Albany. The agreement allows the sheriff's office and both agencies to collaborate in providing advocacy, local support and trauma-informed care to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Strong tells KMA News a partnership approach was needed to provide assistance to domestic victims.
"We needed the Children and Family Center up here," said Strong. "They provide a valuable service, giving us a place to take victims of abuse, and giving them a safe place to stay while they go through the process of leaving a situation that they're in. They also have a victims advocate on hand to provide much needed support. So, they've always been an important partner since they've been here."
Additionally, Strong and Executive Director Linda Mattson will plan and provide high-quality training on trauma-informed care for victims in a five-county area, including Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.
"I have been training locally," said Strong. "bringing in some training for law enforcement, prosecutors, children's division and victims advocates to assist in these sort of investigations. So, when Linda Mattson, who's the executive director of this organization, approached me with this project, I was really quick to sign on. She's working on trying to get a grant up here to assist us with that."
Strong says calls related to domestic abuse are often the most difficult for law enforcement officers to handle.
"There's a lot of emotion involved--especially when children are the victims," said Strong. "But then, the families, or the people trying to get out of these bad situations are also in much need. on the law enforcement side, we've got to make sure we investigate the incident thoroughly, and prepare for prosecution if it should get this far. But also in law enforcement, we need to think about the victims that are involved, and what services can we get for them."
The sheriff says services for victims have changed over the years.
"I can think about to my early days in law enforcement," he said, "when we were dealing with a women with children that was going through an abusive situation in her home, and needed a safe place to go. We really didn't have any place for that. Sometimes, we would try to look to a family member. But knowing that we had a safe location now that we can take these people to until they get back on their feet, that's a huge thing for that community up there. I really throw my support into that."
Strong's first training session, entitled "Investigating and Testifying in Child Abuse Cases," takes place Thursday. The training is offered free of charge, and is limited to prosecutors, law enforcement, victim advocates, children's division personnel, health professionals and Children Advocacy Center staff.