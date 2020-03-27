(Maryville) -- The Nodaway County Commission and Sheriff's Office are taking extra measures against the coronavirus.
The county passed an ordinance that will allow the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office to arrest residents who aren't abiding by coronavirus mandates set by the state.
"Guidelines on social gathering--no more than 10," said Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong. "And then, it covers the eating establishments. It reads very much like the governor's does that's in place right now."
Strong says this gives them the authority to arrest people caught violating the mandates. Those found in violation could be fined up to 500 dollars and face up to three months in jail. The ordinance expires on May 1st. In the mean time, Sheriff Strong says deputies are taking extra precautions for 911 calls.
"A set of questions will be asked to see if anybody in the home has been exposed, or is experiencing any of the symptoms," he said. "Otherwise, we respond as normal, and get them an ambulance, or law enforcement, or the fire department--whatever their needs are."
As for non-emergency calls, a deputy will determine if a situation warrants a visit or if they can handle the situation over the phone.