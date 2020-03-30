(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Sunday afternoon.
The accident occurred at the junction of Missouri Highway 148 and U.S. Highway 71 just north of Maryville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2012 Dodge Caravan driven by 20-year-old Kaleb Church of Bellevue was westbound on 148 when he failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign and traveled into the intersection. Church's vehicle struck a southbound 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by 31-year-old Robert Leopold of Clarinda.
Leopold and a passenger in Church's vehicle, 20-year-old Harley Starling of Maryville, were taken via Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, where they were treated and released. The Maryville Department of Public Safety and the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.