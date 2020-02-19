(Maryville) -- A Maryville woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County earlier this week.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred near the intersection of 220th Street and Imperial Road 3 miles north of Maryville late Monday evening. Authorities say a 1999 Chevy Suburban driven by 20-year-old Salina K. Deardorf of Maryville was eastbound on 220th Street when it failed to negotiate a turn at an intersection. The vehicle traveled through the intersection and over an embankment before striking a fence. It came to rest on its wheels facing east.
Deardorf was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.