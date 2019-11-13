(Pickering) -- A Maryville teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Tuesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred near the intersection of 205th Street and Jet Road, about 2 miles south of Pickering. Authorities say a 2002 Buick Century driven by a 17-year-old male was westbound on 205th Street when it failed to negotiate a curve and exited the west side of the roadway. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and overturned before coming to rest off the west side of the roadway facing southeast.
The juvenile was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.