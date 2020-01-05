(Nodaway) — A Nodaway woman was arrested Sunday following a domestic incident.
According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2200 block of Chestnut Avenue in Nodaway around 5 p.m. for a verbal disagreement. Authorities say an investigation determined an assault had taken place and they arrested 54-year-old Karen Sue Anderson on a charge of domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.
Anderson was taken to the Adams County Jail on no bond pending an appearance before a county magistrate.